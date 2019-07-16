Stacey Ann Rinehart, 36 of Wolfsville, Maryland, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 from complications of pneumonia, surrounded by her family. Stacey was the loving daughter of Edith Hughes Rinehart and the late Robert T. Rinehart.



Stacey loved animals, TV, shopping and anything adventurous. She thoroughly enjoyed her 30th birthday celebration of a hot air balloon ride. Stacey loved holiday decorations especially Halloween. Stacey also loved to laugh and was a huge fan of Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas.



Stacey graduated from Rock Creek School in 2003 and was attending Star Community in Hagerstown where she enjoyed many activities and outings.



Stacey is survived by her mother Edith Hughes Rinehart; Uncle Daniel Hughes and wife Patricia, cousins Meghan Hughes and Taylor Hughes; half-Brother Thomas Rinehart and wife Sharon and daughter, Jessica; half-Sisters Debbie and Robin and half-brother Jeff. Great Aunt Dorothy Commerford. She will be remembered by her many cousins of the Kilday and Commerford families and her extended Rinehart family. She was predeceased by her father Robert T. Rinehart, maternal grandparents Ernest E. Hughes and Margaret A. Hughes.



Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E Church Street, Frederick, MD, where funeral services will be held at 1pm on Friday, July 19 with graveside services to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to wear 'Nightmare Before Christmas' attire or stretch gloves.



Friends are invited to celebrate Stacey's life at her home following the service.



Special thanks to the staff of 4 East/4West at Meritus Hospital and all those involved in caring for Stacey at her home.



Rest in peace Mommy's Little Super Girl Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 16 to July 17, 2019