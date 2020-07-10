Stella D. Persichetti, nee Gould, lived her life with one foot in the U.S. and the other in the U.K. The British war bride who married the veterinarian from South Philadelphia made a home for her husband that was all-American but with many British touches. Stella died on April 27, 2020 at her residence facility in Beaverton, Oregon at the age of 95.



She was born in 1924 in the cathedral city of Wells, Berkshire, in England. During World War II she married Dr. Karl Persichetti. After the war they moved to Frederick, Maryland, where Karl was a researcher at the Army's Fort Detrick installation. They raised four children - Colin, Christine Brown, Stephen and Carolyn Frost in Maryland. Stella and Karl ultimately relocated to Portland where each of their children had relocated over the years. Karl died in 2005.



Stella was a caring and loving person beloved by children and adults alike in her neighborhood. She was an avid gardener, dog lover and knitter - she could knit an argyle sweater while watching television. Her sense of humor and good will won people over through her last days. A memorial service has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



