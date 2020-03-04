Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Stella Lewis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:45 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery (assemble within the main gate)
Frederick, MD
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Frederick, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Lewis


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Lewis Obituary
Mrs. Stella Irene Lewis, 77, of Frederick, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harry S. Lewis, Born in Frederick on October 15, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Harry David and Edith Irene Nusbaum Winpigler.

Stella had worked at the Weis Market at Spring Ridge in the produce department and with the salad bar. She had attended the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and also a church in Boonsboro.

Surviving is a daughter, Tammy M. Viers and husband Stanton M., of New Market, a niece, Sandra Moreland and husband Ray and a nephew, Zane Winpigler and wife Wendy, a step grandson, Stanton C. Viers. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harry D. "Buttons" Winpigler and a sister, Beulah M. "Bootie" Levering.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend should assemble within the main gate by 9:45 AM. The Rev. Dr. Raymond Moreland, will officiate. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -