Stella Louise Young
Stella Louise Young, 73, died on May 16, 2020, in Citizens Nursing Home. She was born on January 25, 1947 in Poolesville, Maryland to Richard and Zora Young.

Stella graduated from Poolesville High School in 1965. After graduation she became a secretary and stayed close to her family and friends.

Stella is survived by friends and family members Birtha Smith, Betty Crown, Doris Baker, Ann Young, William and Peggy Young, Robert and Mary Young, many nieces and nephews, and Carol Naeve.

Stella is predeceased by her father Richard Young, mother Zora Young, family members Charles Young, John T. Young, Roy Young, Onyx Baker, and Robert Smith.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
