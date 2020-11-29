1/1
Stephen Bonan
Stephen (Steve) Brent Bonan, 47, of Brunswick, MD, passed away November 20, 2020.

Stephen was born November 30, 1972, to the late John and Linda (Herbert) Bonan.

He was a graduate of Walkersville High School.

He is survived by his siblings, Michael (Mikelle), Lisa (Scott); many nieces and nephews, John, JPaul, April, Leo and TJ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Bonan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Johns Hopkins Heart and Vascular Institute.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Brunswick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1100 N Maple Ave
Brunswick, MD 21716
(301) 834-7000
