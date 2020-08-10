Stephen "Steve" Eric Demory, 69, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home in Boonsboro, MD.
Over Steve's long, industrious career, he was a radio DJ, Automotive Manager for Montgomery Ward, Broadcast Sales Representative and Business Owner. He ran the beloved Christmas store "Demory's Christmas Memories" in Hagerstown, MD for 11 years with his wife, Charlie.
Steve enjoyed baseball (Let's go O's!), wrestling, politics, and classic cinema. He was a charismatic person who enjoyed taking the back road and embracing the eccentricities of life.
He joins parents Charles and Erma Demory, and brothers William, Edwin, and Larry Demory in eternal rest. He is survived by wife Charlotte "Charlie" Demory; children Jennifer (Tyson) Dodd, Eric Demory, Clement "Tedd" Gardiner (Grace Pak), and Laura Gardiner; granddaughters Skylar Dodd and Elliott Gardiner; sisters Diane Marcella and Linda Dixon; mother-in-law Charlotte Dinsmore; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in Steve's name to Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinson.org
).