Stephen A. Hess, Sr. passed away on August 11, 2020 at his home in Frederick, MD at the age of 74. Born on July 25, 1946, he was the cherished son of the late Robert E. Hess and the late Margaret Hess.
A devoted servant of the Connection Church in Middletown, MD, and a dedicated employee and resident curmudgeon of Business Management Company, Inc. (BMC) in Frederick where he served the community as an IT expert. He was the loving father of Justine M. Hargett (Buck), Melissa A. Auldridge (Timothy), Stephen A. Hess, Jr. (Rachael), Gabriel I. Fry, Adrianne C. Dennis (Jay), and predeceased by William J. Hess. Adored grandfather of Edward, Stephanie, Jay, Jamess, Samantha, Bailey, Blaine, and Tristan. Dear brother of Timothy (Sharon), Joanne Wheeler (Dean), and predeceased by Robert Michael (the late Janet) and Peter David (Rita). Also survived by 12 nieces and nephews Annie, Danny, Shelley, Joe, Brett, Tim, Jennifer, Heather, Michelle, Brad, Jessica and Julie.
A proud US Army Corporal and Vietnam War Veteran, Mr. Hess served 3 years active duty, another 3 years in the Army Reserve, and was awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and one Overseas Service Bar. Steve loved cars, armaments, reading and guitars. A lifelong musician, he played guitar in numerous bands and in later years dedicated his musical talents to his church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am, at New Life Foursquare Church, 5913 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to SongWritingWithSoldiers.org
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
