Stephen J. Moriarty, Sr. 57 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 surrounded by his family at The Gettysburg Hospital. Born March 23, 1962 in Peterborough, New Hampshire, he was the son of John E. Moriarty, II of Monrovia, Maryland and the late Marie S. (Ferriola) Moriarty. Stephen is survived by his wife of 33 years, Denise Ann (Noland) Moriarty. He was employed by Frederick County Maryland for 30 years. Stephen was a loving husband, father, son, brother and uncle and will be dearly missed by his family. He enjoyed working on cars, woodworking and loved animals. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by three children, Michelle A. Stojka of Sherman Oaks, CA, Stephen J. Moriarty, II of Alexandria, VA and Douglas E. Moriarty of Gettysburg, PA, two brothers, Thomas F. Moriarty of Martinsburg, WV and David C. Moriarty (Karen) of Fairfield, PA and sixteen nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, John E. Moriarty, III. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 on Thursday, March 5th at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, PA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5 from 11:00-1:00 at the funeral home. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. The family suggests memorials to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020