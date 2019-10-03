Home

Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
3315 Greencastle Road
Burtonsville, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
3315 Greencastle Road
Burtonsville, MD
Stephen Queen Obituary
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Bonnie Queen; son of Virginia and the late Francis Queen; father of Molly Queen, Kenny Stanfield, and Keith Stanfield; brother of Michael, David, Robert, and Thomas Queen and Patricia McGrady and the late Mark Queen; grandfather of Oakley Stanfield, Lana Stanfield and Tessa Stanfield. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, on Tuesday, October 8, from 10 to 11 am, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
