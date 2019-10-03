|
|
On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Bonnie Queen; son of Virginia and the late Francis Queen; father of Molly Queen, Kenny Stanfield, and Keith Stanfield; brother of Michael, David, Robert, and Thomas Queen and Patricia McGrady and the late Mark Queen; grandfather of Oakley Stanfield, Lana Stanfield and Tessa Stanfield. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, on Tuesday, October 8, from 10 to 11 am, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am. Interment private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019