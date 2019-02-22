Dr. Stephen Mitchell Rohr, 83, passed away on February 18, 2019.







"Unforgettable, that's what you are..."







Born in Baltimore, MD, he had a successful career and touched many lives. As a proud Marine officer, he served on President John F. Kennedy's Ceremonial Guard. With his leadership skills and doctorate from the George Washington University, he served as Director of Personnel for Montgomery County Public Schools and Vice President for Human Resources at Omni Construction. After retirement, he was sales director for Frederick Fence Company and Glessner Security.







Dr. Rohr was an avid traveler, enjoying many world cruises with Karolyn, his beloved wife of 35 years. He also enjoyed flying helicopters.







He was a devoted father to Susan Ellsberry & husband John Ellsberry, and John Rohr, and a loving brother to H. Phillip Rohr & his wife Carol.







From his many friends: "You made me so very happy; I'm so glad you came into my life..."







A private committal with military honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Rohr's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (stjude.org). Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019