Stephen LaTour
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
All Saints Episcopal church
106 W Church St
Frederick, MD
Stephen T. LaTour


1953 - 2019
Stephen T. LaTour Obituary
Stephen T. LaTour, 66, passed away on Tuesday November 5th, 2019 in his home. Born on April 22, 1953 in Michigan, he was the son of Joseph and Ann LaTorre.

He was formerly employed by Younger Nissan for 20 years. He enjoyed playing guitar, golf, and singing in the choir at church.

He is survived by his daughters, Andrea and Audrey; his brothers, John (Wendy), and Joe; a nephew and niece, Bryan and Carmen. He will also be remembered by his best friend, Bill Collings.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank, and a sister, Joann.

There will be a service at 3:00pm on Sunday November 10th, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal church, 106 W Church St, Frederick, MD 21701. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the All Saints Episcopal church.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
