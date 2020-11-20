1/1
Steven Johnson
Steven Marshall Johnson, 65, of Walkersville, MD lost his battle with COVID-19 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Inova Alexandria Hospital, Alexandria, VA. He was the son of the late Woodson Kanoff Johnson and Eloise Marshall Johnson.

Steve proudly served in the US Navy and retired as a First Class Petty Officer after 24 years of service (active duty and reserve). He was currently employed with Poole and Kent Corporation as Director of Purchasing.

Steve was an avid scuba diver and enjoyed traveling the world with his wife to explore the deep.

He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Lori Beth Johnson; his children, Christopher Johnson (Mariya), Spencer Johnson (Bethany), Kyle Johnson (Ashley), Timothy Murray, Jr., (Wendy) and Katie Mae Murray; grandchildren, Kain, Raif, Elias, Levi, Zoe, Timothy, Keegan, Rowen, Dusty Rose and Cullen; brothers, Clay Johnson (Jennifer) and Larry Johnson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends can celebrate Steve's life safely.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Operation Paws for Homes, P.O. Box 35606, N. Chesterfield, VA 23235.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
