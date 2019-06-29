Mr. Steven Keller Smith, 70, passed peacefully in his daughters' arms on June 26, 2019 after a courageous battle with military service related cancers. He was in his home, comfortable and surrounded by those closest to his heart. He is preceded in death by his parents, Evard C. Smith and Lauretta (Keller) Smith. In addition to his wife Ruth (Martin) Smith, he is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Smith) Boyle and her husband, William J. Boyle III; his son, Dylan Cameron Connoley; and grandchildren, Landyn Keller Boyle and Kynleigh Harper Boyle; his brother, David Smith; and his sister, Karen (Smith) Bare.



Steven was born July 16, 1948 in Frederick, MD, where he graduated from Frederick High School. He proudly served in the United States Army and was deployed to Vietnam. He earned his degrees from Mount St. Mary's University. He went on to work for the State's Attorneys Office and retired as the Director of Public Safety of Frederick County. In addition to his love for public service, Steven had an undeniable passion for music and toured with Don Barnes and The Countrymen Show. He loved entertaining at local events carnivals and live shows.



His greatest treasures were his children and grandchildren. Steven's greatest love was watching Dylan excel in sports; whether he was walking on to the baseball diamond or spending time under the Friday night lights. It was guaranteed the "Dad" would be there, rain or shine, for his boy.



He will be forever remembered for his unconditional love, selflessness, kindness, generosity and unwavering love for his children as well as their friends and families.



The family will receive guests on Monday, July 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.



His memorial service will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 2, at 1 p.m. The family asks that you follow in procession to Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, where we will lay our brother in arms to rest.



Immediately following, Jennifer and family hope that you will join them for a reception with light fare and refreshments at The Red Horse, 996 West Patrick Street, Frederick.



Life is what you celebrate. All of it. Even its end...



Just remember this



I'm in a better place



Where Soldiers live in peace



And angels sing Amazing Grace Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 29 to June 30, 2019