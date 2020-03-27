|
Steven Ray (Steve) Beitzel, Sr., 55, of Boyds, Maryland, died unexpectedly on March 18, 2020, at his home, with his wife, Melody (Meredith) Beitzel by his side, as well as his faithful dog, Pepper.
Born January 17, 1965, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of Leora Marie (Tressler) Beitzel and the late Randall Ray Beitzel. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Dean Henry Beitzel.
Steve graduated from Poolesville High School in 1983. He was a master carpenter and construction worker. He was a gifted mechanic and could fix or repair almost anything. He also loved hunting and fishing, animals, and cars.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by three sons, Steven Ray Beitzel, Jr., Germantown, MD, Chase Riley Beitzel and Randall Ray Beitzel, both of Jefferson, MD; one grandson, Gaven Ray Beitzel; eight stepchildren, Bryan Weaver, Shannon Trenary (Elliott), Dylan Weaver, Delaney Weaver, Brandon Deener (Ghada), Kyle Deener, Casey Copeland, and Zachary Pace; two brothers, Dale Beitzel (Karen), Damascus, MD, and Harry Beitzel, Westernport, MD; six sisters, Florence Reed (Douglas), Sioux Falls, SD, Esther Kidwell (James), Knoxville, MD, Janet Clark (Rolan), Adamstown, MD, Linda Gallo (Thomas), Johnstown, PA, Connie House (Douglas), Pomfret, MD, and Teresa Berbes (Steve), Gaithersburg, MD; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
At Steve's request, his body will be cremated. There will be no services at this time. A public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date as regulations on public gatherings are lifted.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020