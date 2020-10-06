Steven Ray Purdy, age 66, of Walkersville Maryland, passed away on Sunday, September 20th, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Debra Purdy.



Born May 15, 1954, in Frederick, MD he was the son of the late Lawrence Jr. and Helen Purdy.



Steve worked as a bricklayer, foreman and project manager for over 48 years. He worked for Coffey-Jeffery, Inc. for 28 years, and most recently with G. Moehrle Masonry, Inc. for 20 years.



Steve loved being with his wife and family and was happiest when they were around him. He enjoyed being outdoors; fishing with his sons and grandchildren, as well as gardening and woodworking. He liked watching sports; including the Yankees, Washington Football Team and University of Maryland football and basketball. He had a lot of energy and never turned down an opportunity to toss a ball or play basketball. Steve always had a positive attitude; he loved to laugh and was often smiling.



In addition to his wife, Debra, of 44 years, Steve is survived by his sons; Christopher Purdy and Jennifer Nugent; Justin Purdy and fiance Laura Espenshade; grandchildren, Devon Purdy, Cayden Purdy and Madi Espenshade; brother Lance Purdy and wife Colleen; sister Joan Sexton; in-laws Perry Jr. (Jim) and Shirley Lawson; brother-in-law Perry III (Jimmy) Lawson; nieces and nephews, Brandon Purdy, Deanna Purdy, Jennifer Sexton Hamrick, Jamie Sexton, Stephanie Lawson and Hayley Lawson.



Steve was a kind-hearted person and will be dearly missed by his family and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Steve will be forever memorialized in our hearts and a Celebration of Life will be planned when it is safe for family and friends to gather.



