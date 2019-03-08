Steven Bradley Smith, 62, of Dunmore, PA, formerly of Brunswick, MD passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Brunswick, MD. Steve was born January 24, 1957 in Brunswick, MD to Patricia Ann (Keyser) and the late Floyd Bradley Smith. He worked as a truck driver for almost 40 years. He loved the town of Brunswick where he was a 3rd generation Volunteer Fireman, and always competed with his neighbors on decorating his house with Christmas lights. His moto was "The more lights the better looking house". He loved to camp and fish. He loved teaching his kids about automotive mechanics and will be missed deeply by his family. Steve was especially proud of his daughter, Bonnie, for all of the accomplishments she has achieved throughout her life. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his sister, Lisa K. Smith. His family would like to thank the doctors at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia and the nurses and staff at Hematology Oncology of Dunmore. A special thanks to the nurses of Residential Hospice of Wilkes Barre and the Hospice of Frederick County for giving Steve such great care. Steve is survived by his mother, Patricia A. Smith of Brunswick, MD, his wife, Cindy Lou (Bishop) Smith of Dunmore, PA; his children, Thomas Joseph Frye, and his wife, Nina of Illinois, Nathan A. Darienzo, and his wife Veronica, of Orlando, FL, Bill Darienzo of Carbondale, PA and Bonnie L. Smith of Dunmore, PA; his grandchildren, Winola, Maybelle and Barrett Frye and Billy Darienzo, and his brother, Paul Eugene Smith and his wife, Kim, of Brunswick, MD. Family and friends will be received at John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD 21716 on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at New Hope United Methodist Church, 7 S. Maryland Avenue, Brunswick, MD at 11:00 AM. Rev. Katie Bishop will officiate. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at church. Interment to follow at Marvin Chapel Cemetery, Mt. Airy, MD. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019