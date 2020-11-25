1/1
Sue Khanna
Sue Ann (Espy) Khanna, age 75, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Frederick, MD surrounded by the loving support of her family.

Sue was born on March 17, 1945, in Butler, PA, to parents George and Florence Edith (Shrout) Espy.

She is survived by her three children, Rajan (Carly) Khanna, Kathy Dominguez, Sheri (Paul van Valkenburgh) Khanna, and her granddaughter Gabriella (Gaby) Dominguez. She is also survived by her sister Fay (Eric) Young, brother Daric Espy and many other loving family members, such as her stepsister Marie Reighard and stepbrother Dan (Susie) Ferguson.

In addition to her parents, and stepfather, Henry (Fergie) Ferguson, Sue was preceded in death by her husband Suresh (Mike) Khanna, son-in-law Rafael Dominguez, and her brothers G. Gerald Espy and Thomas Espy.

Sue spent most of her early life growing up in Oil City, PA; the oldest of five children. She graduated from Oil City High School, class of 1963. She laid her roots in the Washington, DC area after marrying the love of her life, Suresh (Mike) Chand Khanna in 1963. They raised their children in Lanham, MD and later moved to the Northern VA area. They were blessed to have enjoyed 40 years of marriage together.

Sue was most proud of her three children and was affectionately known as "Nana". She was a calm force in the family; always wearing a smile on her face, as well as being kind and loving to everyone she met. She was also proud of her job at the Department of Energy, Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation; from which she retired. She loved the beach, music, to dance and was known for her infectious laugh.

Sue passed away exactly as she lived her life - peacefully, on her own terms, and not wanting burden anyone.

Private interment took place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, MD

Celebration of Life to be held by the family in the Spring of 2021.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County or the Cancer Research Institute.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
