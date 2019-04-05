Home

More Obituaries for Sue Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Norton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sue Norton Obituary
Sue Warren Whitley Norton of Beverly, Massachusetts, died on February 26, 2019.

Sue is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Phillip S. Norton, of Beverly, Massachusetts,

her daughter, Elizabeth Warren Norton Scholder, son-in-law, Matthew Scholder, and two

grandchildren, Luke Warren Scholder, and Gwendolyn Kay Scholder, all of Boston, Massachusetts.

She is also survived by her sister, Lelia Brock Whitley Brandis Martin, and her husband, John Martin, of

Richmond, Virginia.

A native of Smithfield, Virginia, Sue was the daughter of the late Judge George Franklin Whitley, and

Alice Rowell Whitley.

Sue graduated from Lynchburg College, Lynchburg, Virginia, and later received her Master's Degree in Math

Education from New York University in New York City.

Sue spent four years in the 1970's teaching in Tehran, Iran, and in Prague, which was then

Czechoslovakia. Then, for 18 years, she worked for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation in New York City,

before returning to teaching as a public school teacher in New York City. Sue's fondest teaching memories are of

the 14 years she was a mathematics adjunct at Frederick Community College in Frederick, MD. In 2018, Sue moved with her husband to Beverly, MA to be near her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.

Sue was a kind woman, an inspiring teacher, a dedicated wife, a loving mother, an adoring grandmother, and a great friend.

Services will be held privately. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot St, Beverly 01915.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition- Frederick, MD. For more

information, please contact, Ms. Cathie Duncan, Chapter Manager: (301) 788-5348, or

[email protected] Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
