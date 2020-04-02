Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Remsburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Remsburg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Remsburg Obituary
Lovado Sue Remsburg, 59, of Frederick, passed on Saturday March 28, 2020.

Born March 23, 1961 in Ranson, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Jeannette and John "Sonny" Remsburg.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Mark Cheeks Sr. in addition, she was survived by her son Mark Cheeks Jr. and fiance Tracie Horman. A daughter, Brittany Cheeks and fiance Nick Higgins and grandson Domonik. A brother, Dennis Remsburg and partner Sarah Slater. A sister, Lisa Remsburg and fiance Michael Flora along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be remembered by her best friend Donna Rinker.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers and had a true passion for animals and an even bigger passion for the Dallas Cowboys!

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -