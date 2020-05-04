Susan Marie Brophy, 62, passed away peacefully Thursday morning on April 30, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. Born March 27, 1958 in Washington, DC, Susan was the daughter of the late Glen Byron Schaefer and Betty Ann Lynch. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Steve Schaefer and is survived by her brother John Schaefer.
Susan graduated from Holy Cross Academy in Kensington, MD in 1976. She worked for Safeway for 25 years. She moved to Smith Mountain Lake in 2001, where she worked for BBT for 17 years and retired in 2018. Susan was a member of the Staunton Baptist Church. She was an avid sports fan. Susan was quick with a smile and a lover of jokes. Her family and friends will lovingly remember her friendly personality and infectious laugh. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and beloved grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Kristine Beaulieu. Surviving are her husband of 41 years John Patrick Brophy II, son in-law Elliott Beaulieu, daughter Kathleen Hockman and her husband Jake, and grandchildren Lily and Vivian Hockman.
As Susan's presence will be truly missed by all, her family will find comfort knowing that she is with her daughter Kristine and they both will be watching over them.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lung Cancer Research Foundation. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 4 to May 6, 2020.