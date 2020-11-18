Susan D. Brice, 70, of Berkeley Springs, WV, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD, after a brief illness. She was a loving wife and mother of three.
Susan was born on April 1, 1950 in Thurmont Maryland to Roy A. and Dorothy E (Stambaugh) Long.
She was a graduate of Thurmont High School.
She retired from State Farm Insurance Seaboard Regional office in Frederick Maryland.
She Married Larry Brice in 1968 and together they had two sons and a foster daughter. She is survived by her husband Larry J. Brice of Berkeley Springs, son David Brice and Fiancee Itala Engelking of Berkeley Springs, Grandson Ethan Brice of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Granddaughter Kaitlyn Brice of Berkeley Springs, Granddaughter Kayla Clark and husband Josh of Hagerstown, Maryland. Sister Shirley Lynn and husband Albert of East Otis, Massachusetts, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy A. and Dorothy E (Stambaugh) Long, her son James R. Brice, her foster daughter Tracy Stambaugh and her brother Allen Long.
A memorial service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 6pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with David Brice officiating.
