Susan G. Byrne, 66, of New Market, passed June 8, 2020. Born October 19, 1953 in Baltimore to Benjamin R. and the late Jacqueline (nee Palmer) Goertemiller. She was the beloved wife to Tim Byrne.
Susan was a paralegal for Miles and Stockbridge. Her loves were spending time with her grandchildren, trips to the beach, tending to her garden, and watching her family on the athletic fields.
A life cut too short, but one filled with love for her family. God bless you, Susan. Thanks for sharing life's journey with me.
In addition to her husband, Susan is survived by her children; Matthew Hahn of Catonsville, Steve Hahn of Grand Rapids, Jake Byrne of Baltimore, and Jeff Byrne of Virginia Beach, siblings; Timothy R. Goertemiller, Stephen G. Goertemiller, Kristen Porter, and Rebecca Snell. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD on Friday June 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 10am. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. In accordance with county guidelines face masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.