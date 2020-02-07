|
Susan Claire Hahn of Gordonsville, VA died Monday February 3, 2020 in Richmond. Mrs. Hahn is the daughter of the late Henry Lloyd Hoke and Clara May Hild. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Philip Edward Hahn.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Ann Babington of Fairfax, her son, Christopher Michael Hahn of Richmond, two brothers, Ronald Hoke, John Hoke, two sisters, Nancy Turner, Margaret Littlejohn, six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the "MCV Foundation" directed to the Evan Haynes Burn Center Critical Care Hospital, 8th Floor, 1213 E. Clay Street, Richmond, VA 23298.
