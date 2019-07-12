Heaven is brighter, bolder, and definitely sparklier now that Susan Pushkin is there. On July 8, this life force of a woman lost her valiant fight with rapidly advancing stage four cancer that had been diagnosed only 10 weeks earlier.



Her independent emboldened creative spirit made a profound mark on everyone who knew her, from her creativity as a master crafter who helped bring the Frederick Craft Fair to the Frederick Fairgrounds back in the day to her work as a respected real estate agent who guided sellers and purchasers with her intelligence and honesty. A champion of those in need, she supported numerous charities.



If you want to make a donation in Susan's memory, please do so at either The Frederick Rescue Mission, 419 West South Street Frederick MD 21701, https://www.therescuemission.org or at https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org .



To quote the lyrics from Come from the Heart: "You've got to sing like you don't need the money, Love like you'll never get hurt, You've got to dance like nobody's watchin', It's gotta come from the heart if you want it to work." Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 12 to July 14, 2019