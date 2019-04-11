Mrs. Susan Ann Sier, 57, of Buckeystown, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the INOVA Hospital in Fairfax, VA. She was the wife of Allen W. Sier. Born in Frederick on March 11, 1962, she was a daughter of the late James R. Sr. and Ruby Blank Harmon.



Susan had worked in the custom printing field, where she worked as a binding operator.



Surviving in addition to her husband is her son, Todd E. Harmon and Brittany, of Urbana, two sisters, Tammy Sier and Rich, of WV and Sandy Satryano and Sam, of Hagerstown, one brother, C. Randy Harmon, of Urbana, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her grandmother, who she had a great love for her, Katherine Stewart Ross Harmon and a brother, James R. Harmon, Jr.



A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019