Susan Svienty McCue
1943 - 2020
Susan "Susie Q" Mary Svienty McCue, 76, passed peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Carlos "Curly" McCue. Susan was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on December 15, 1943. She was the daughter of the late John and Anna Mae Svienty. She was vibrant, outgoing and full of life.

Susan was a graduate of Hood College with a Master's Degree in Political Science. Her long career as a government contractor afforded her the opportunity to travel and live abroad.

She loved Big Band music, movies, politics, traveling and her family, especially her Granddaughter, Ally. She gave back to her community by volunteering her time at Heartly House, a non-profit organization for victims of Domestic Violence. She was also an active member of St. John Catholic Church in Frederick, Maryland for many years.

Susan is survived by her Daughter, Cynthia Armstrong and Husband James, Granddaughter, Ally, Brother, Tom Svienty and Wife, Mary Lou, and Nephew, John. She was preceded in death by her Husband, "Curly" and her Daughter, Sandra Schultz. She will be greatly missed by many family and friends.

Friday, September 18, 2020, Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10am-11am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. John Catholic Church, 118 E. Second Street, Frederick, MD. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions face masks and social distancing will be required.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
