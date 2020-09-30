Susie Ann Fogle, 74, of Walkersville passed from this life on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick. She is survived by her love of 26 years, Charles W. Warner of Keymar.
Born on January 29, 1946, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles Grant and Helen Christine (Pearce) Duvall.
Susie graduated from Sykesville High School in 1964, and worked in insurance, farmed for a short time, and finished her career working in medical billing. She enjoyed watching and playing many sports and was an avid duckpin bowler. She enjoyed watching the Ravens, Orioles and the Maryland Terrapins.
Susie was a Life Member of The Frederick County Agricultural Society, Inc. where she worked in the Farm & Garden Building taking entries. She spent much of her time volunteering for the Frederick County 4-H Camp and Activities Center where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017. In addition to gardening, she found great pleasure watching her granddaughters show their sheep at local and state fairs.
She enjoyed being on the farm and helping Charlie to milk and feed calves where she became affectionately known as "Milkmaid."
Susie also enjoyed traveling, most recently taking a trip to England with her son and granddaughters to visit fairs, cruised to Alaska and visited Wyoming, Hawaii and Florida.
While supporting her children and their involvement in 4-H, FFA, and sports, she received the Honorary State FFA Degree.
She is survived by her children, daughter Katherine (Christy) Fuss and spouse, David, of Frederick, and a son, Robert W. Fogle, Jr. of Walkersville; granddaughters Kaitlyn and Ashley Fuss of Frederick; three sisters, Barbara Gartrell (Pat) of Littlestown, PA; Linda Sears (Dale) of Hanover, PA., and Mary Meadows (Robbie) of Eldersburg; and one brother, Charles (Bucky) Duvall (Debbie) of Eldersburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Fogle, Sr.; father, Charles Grant and mother, Helen Christine (Pearce) Duvall, and in-laws, Frank and Katherine Danner.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Friday, October 2, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Oppossumtown Pike, Frederick.
A celebration of Susie's life journey will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, at All Saint's Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 Rev. Adrien Dawson will officiate. Anyone wishing to view the service can do so at http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3wb5TfuvycfaFgFz8TBWcg
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to the Frederick County 4-H Camp and Activities Center or All Saints Episcopal Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
