Susie Skipper Edwards, 85, of Frederick, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Kline Hospice House. She was the wife of the late John Clarence Edwards. Born on August 12, 1934, in Conway, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thurman H. Skipper and Annie Jane (Todd) Skipper.
Susie was a stay at home Mom to her two sons. She enjoyed her creative endeavors, such as making jewelry and flower arrangements, which she sold at Lewistown Fire Company. She loved to cook, especially for her family. Mrs. Edwards was a past member of the Owl's Club Nest 4002, AMVETS Post 2, Moose Lodge 371 and Oriole's Nest 331, all in Frederick, and enjoyed many trips to Charles Town Casino.
She is survived by sons: John Howard Edwards and wife Lisa, and Kenneth Edwards and wife Gwen; granddaughter, Megan Brooke Edwards; a brother, Marvin Skipper and a sister Elizabeth Hooks and husband Homer. She is also survived by a special niece, Edith Black and husband Vernon as well as their daughter Bonnie. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her long time companion Richard Young as well as siblings: John H. Skipper, Hoyt Skipper, Thelma Brown and Isla Cooper.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. Tim May officiating. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to Kline Hospice House, C/O Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019