Suzanne LaMee Bender, mother to three, grandmother to three, and sister to four was the matriarch in a LaMee clan that can trace it roots back to the Majorcan slaves of St. Augustine and the founding of Jacksonville, FL. Suzanne left this world after spending the last decade helping raise her fantastic grandchildren, volunteering in the local elementary school library, and maintaining the seafaring traditions of her ancestors.



Suzanne will forever be remembered for her athleticism and quick wit, and as the teacher of backcountry fishing, hook shots, and the waterski. She was a free-spirited mother raising her kids in Miami, FL after settling down from being a jet-setting flight attendant for Delta Airlines. Cocoa, FL will remember her as the founder of the Indian River House Bed and Breakfast, a business she ran for a decade; hosting NASA commanders, rocket scientists, and nature lovers. A consummate survivor, Suzanne lived through direct impacts of two of the largest Florida hurricanes, Betsy and Andrew, but passed quietly June 18, 2020 from complications stemming from lung cancer.



A celebration of her life will be held in the late summer, early fall of 2021 in Ormond Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the Tuscarora Elementary Library with checks payable to Tuscarora Elementary in care of Carrie Houghton, 6321 Lambert Drive, Frederick, MD 21703 or to the Weinberg Center for the Arts, Attn: Development, 20 W. Patrick St. Frederick, MD 21701 where funds will help support the Speakers Series.



