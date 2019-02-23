On Wednesday February 20, 2019,



Sylvia Longman Beach of Frederick, Maryland quietly passed away early in the morning just as the snow began to fall. Sylvia was born on May 7, 1940 in West Cross, Swansea in South Wales. She was a true Welsh girl who lived life to the fullest just like the beautiful and rough landscape of the Gower Peninsula that she loved so dearly. Her "Polyanna" outlook on life charmed everyone who knew her and her 78 years on earth was a gift & inspiration to us all.







Sylvia is survived by her three loving children and six grandchildren: Shelly Bradbury and her husband Ron Magers of Essex, MA, Laurie Anne and David Calkins of Rockville MD and her beloved grandchildren who called her "Mimi" : Jessica and her husband Matt Schwartzback, Samantha Calkins and Zachary Calkins. Sylvia, "Mimzy" is also survived, and will be missed by Paul Anderson, and his long time partner Melanie Gorr and her beloved grandchildren Gwen, Luna and Seren Anderson.







The service will be held on Tuesday February 26th 2019 at 2 pm, with visitation for family and friends one hour prior, at Eackles - Spencer & Norton Funeral Home located at 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425.







After the service, Sylvia will be laid to rest at Harper Cemetery at 359 Fillmore Street, Harpers Ferry, WV 25425-6990.







Reception will immediately follow at The Barn of Harpers Ferry at 1062 W Washington Street, Harpers Ferry WV 25425.







PLEASE bring your "boots" for the gravesite. Expect muddy conditions. Even in death mom wanted an adventure in a beautiful place...



Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019