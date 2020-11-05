Sylvia Ann Gillespie, 69, of Myersville passed away Thursday, October 28th at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born April 27, 1951 in Tazewell, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Jay and Helen Gillespie. She is survived by her brother Walter "Buck" Gillespie of Frederick. Ann will be remembered fondly by her nieces and nephews, Michael Cole of Westminster, Michelle Budge of Hagerstown, Amy Bernatz of Keedysville, Jason Gillespie of Hagerstown, and especially Leanne Hensley and her husband Brian of Myersville, with whom she resided for the last several years as they cared for her. She will also be remembered by numerous great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her brother John Gillespie. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com
.