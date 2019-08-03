Home

Hartzler Funeral Home
11802 Liberty Road
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-9777
Sylvia San Lwin


1924 - 2019
Sylvia San Lwin Obituary
Sylvia San Lwin, age 95, of Rocky Ridge and formerly of Chevy Chase, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home. Born February 4, 1924 in Burma, she was the daughter of the late Sydney George Quick and Magdalene Charlotte Quick. She was the wife of Glen San Lwin who died in 2004.

Mrs. San Lwin was a member of St. Anthony Shrine, Emmitsburg, the Hawaiian Club of Washington and the Silver Spring Camera Club. She taught Hawaiian dancing with the Parks and Recreation Department of Montgomery County. She was employed with the U.S. Army in India during World War II.

Surviving are daughter, Glynis Dalgarn of Rocky Ridge, son, Glen San Lwin and wife Joan of North Port, FL; grandchildren, Diana Oliver and husband Michael of Rocky Ridge and Douglas Dalgarn and wife Leigh of Ijamsville; 3 great granddaughters, Madeline Oliver, Ashleigh and Brooke Dalgarn, and several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was the last of her immediate family, being predeceased by two sisters.

The family extends a thank you and appreciation to the caregivers, Nancy and Terri, and the hospice staff, especially Jamie and Lindsey.

A memorial mass will be scheduled for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Shrine, 16150 St. Anthony Rd., Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
