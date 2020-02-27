|
Ms. Sylvia Ann "Sparky" Thomas, 65, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
Born July 31, 1954 in Frederick, Sylvia was the daughter of Melva Blank Witmer of Frederick and the late R. Wilmer Witmer. She graduated from Walkersville High School, Class of 1972, and earned her RN degree from Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore. Sylvia was a longtime member of the Thurmont Church of the Brethren, and formerly taught Sunday School at the Frederick Church of the Brethren. She also volunteered with the Woodsboro Elementary School kindergarten, enjoyed counted-cross stitching, and loved animals.
In addition to her loving mother, Ms. Thomas is survived by her stepson, Seth Thomas & wife Juliet, her brothers, Keith Witmer & wife Melanie, Brian Witmer & wife Nancy, Allan Witmer & wife Susan and Kevin Witmer & wife Sherry; grandsons, Grant and Hudson; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 AM on Saturday, February 29th at the Crestwood Village Clubhouse, 6902 Crabapple Drive, Frederick, MD 21703, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM in Saturday. The Rev. Bill Caputo will officiate. Interment will follow at Rocky Springs Cemetery in Frederick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thurmont Church of the Brethren Building Fund, 14 N. Altamont Ave., Thurmont, MD 21788.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020