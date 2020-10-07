Tamara Graves Haugh Rohrer, 84 years old, Frederick Maryland passed away , October 6th, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
She was the wife of Bob Rohrer who passed away October 11th , 2012. She was born September 10th 1936, in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late Helen D. Ramage and Carl S. Graves. Tamara was raised by her grandmother, Ada E. Morhiser.
She graduated from Frederick High School in 1955.
Tamara was employed by C & P Telephone Company and Verizon for 31 years. She started her career as a telephone operator and retired after 31 years as Staff Manager.
Tamara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She told everyone she had the best daughter's in the whole world and had been truly blessed with her son-in-laws , her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
She was a member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren, Telephone Pioneers, and Woman of the Moose #347, American Legion Auxiliary Post #11, and Auxiliary of the Hagerstown Elks #378. She loved to travel, antique, and be with her many friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Ramage, father, Carl S. Graves, grandmother, Ada Morhiser, and Pete Haugh, father of her children.
She is survived by her daughter, Randie McLaughlin and husband, Paul of Frederick, granddaughters , Erin and Kellie of Baltimore; daughter, Leslie Albright and husband Larry of Walkersville, granddaughter, Jessica Harris and husband, Bryant and great granddaughter,Scarlett of Westminster; daughter, Christy Polce and husband, Joe, grandsons Jake and Josh of Woodsboro. She also leaves behind her wonderful and devoted friend and partner, Bob Lindquist of Frederick. She is also survived by her sister ,Carla Bliss and husband, Duane of Lake Mary, Florida, and brother, Kenneth Ramage Jr. and wife, Mary of Roy Utah.
Family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland 21702. A celebration of her life will follow at the funeral home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Interment Private.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County or St. Jude.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
