Tammy Lee Aubol, 52, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home. She was born January 27, 1967 in Gettysburg, PA.
She is survived by her father, Charles Richard Porter and wife Linda, mother, Marcia June (Harman) Balinovic and husband Robert, her husband of 23 years, Jeffrey Alan Aubol whom she married September 27, 1996, children, Amber Porter and husband Floyd, Gary Wolfe and wife Casey, Chelsea White and husband Derrick and Joshua Aubol, grandchildren, Rylie, Keira, Kaleb, Natalee, Clayton and Adaline, sisters, Donna Haines and Kim Andrew and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Tammy Aubol to the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute at 1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD, 21702.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020