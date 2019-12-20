|
Tammy Ellen Pilarcik, 58 of Middletown MD passed away peacefully at her house December 19, 2019.
She was born in Brookville, PA on June 13, 1961 to Reverend Jack and Nada Elder. She graduated in 1984 from Edinboro University.
Tammy is survived by her mother Nada; brother Tim, and family, daughter Megan; son Seth and his wife Alyssa, and two grandchildren Calvin and Oliver
Tammy was a devoted member of Middletown United Methodist Church. She was active in many ministries and was always looking to help and serve others including mission trips through GROUP work camp and ASP.
Tammy loved living actively. She enjoying walking, hiking, and biking with friends. She traveled a lot and was always open to new adventures. But, more than anything else, Tammy loved spending time with her grandsons. She always had a huge smile on her face when they were around.
Memorial services will be held 2 PM. on Monday December 23rd at 2 PM from Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Ct., Middletown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Madeline Ann Burke Emergency Fund and sent to Middletown United Methodist Church, 7108 Fern Ct., Middletown, MD 21769.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019