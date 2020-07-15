Tashia Kidwiler, 96 of Boonsboro, Maryland and formerly Damascus, Maryland, passed away on July 13, 2020 at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late James Samuel Kidwiler.
Born on July 3, 1924, she was the daughter of the late William Javey Sweeney and Maggie Melissa Corder. She was one of nine children. Her siblings were Bernice Tabler, Marjorie Wren, Denny Sweeney, Timmons Sweeney, Verda Hoy, Terry Sweeney, Opal LeBlanc and Maxie Tuttle. Mrs. Kidwiler was a homemaker and often enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds. She was a longtime member of the Montgomery United Methodist Church in Damacus.
She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Ann Kidwiler, and son, James S. Kidwiler and wife Lori with whom she resided with for several years. She is also survived by one grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 10am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Park Heights Cemetery in Brunswick.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com