Teang "Cindy" Sy, 66, of Mount Pleasant went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2019. She was born September 1, 1952 in Cambodia. Cindy was a former customs officer in Cambodia and lived in Frederick, MD since 2003. She was the caring, loving, amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who loved and served God with all her heart. She was a hard-working woman who was well known throughout the community. She is survived by her husband Vannrith "John" Kong, only daughter, Paula Prak Suhan, 6 grandchildren, a brother and sister and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be remembered by many friends from many nations and different states such as Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, and California. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3rd from 1-3 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019