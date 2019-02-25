Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teang Sy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teang "Cindy" Sy


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teang "Cindy" Sy Obituary
Teang "Cindy" Sy, 66, of Mount Pleasant went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2019. She was born September 1, 1952 in Cambodia. Cindy was a former customs officer in Cambodia and lived in Frederick, MD since 2003. She was the caring, loving, amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who loved and served God with all her heart. She was a hard-working woman who was well known throughout the community. She is survived by her husband Vannrith "John" Kong, only daughter, Paula Prak Suhan, 6 grandchildren, a brother and sister and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be remembered by many friends from many nations and different states such as Maryland, Virginia, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, and California. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3rd from 1-3 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now