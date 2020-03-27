Home

Teddy Burriss Sr.


1938 - 2020
Teddy Burriss Sr. Obituary
Teddy Lee Burriss, Sr. passed from this life on March 24, 2020 in Waynesboro, PA. He was born in Frederick, MD on March 31, 1938 to Horace and Eva Burriss.

He grew up in Barnesville, Maryland, where he was a member of the Barnesville Baptist Church. He attended Poolesville High School, graduating in 1957. He was a loving and devoted husband to his high school sweetheart; Patricia Ann Burriss for 63 years. The couple resided in Barnesville, Maryland for more than 25 years and were the proud parents of fifteen children: eight boys and seven girls.

He is survived by his spouse; Patricia Ann Burriss and fourteen of his fifteen children; Nelson Burriss (Bridget), Teddy Burriss, Jr. (Rebecca), Frederick Burriss (Laurie), Michelle Reed, Daniel Burriss, David Burriss (Roberta), Deborah Wilson (Christopher), Lisa Burriss, Jeanette Howard, Mary O'Brien (Shane), Amy Young (Charles), Matthew Burriss, Eric Burriss (Nicole) and Beth Pearson (Brian), as well as, 33 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother; Ronald Burriss and sister; Sylvia Little.

He is preceded in death by his son; David Michael Burriss, his father; Horace Burriss, his mother; Eva Burriss, his three sisters; Betty Barnes, Jackie Ward, and Pauline Burriss, his daughter-in-law; Rhonda Burriss and his great granddaughter; Daphanie Balcharan.

Teddy was generous with his time, love and kindness, always willing to help friends, family and neighbors. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Children's National Hospital (http://childrensnational.org/giving), who so compassionately cared for their infant son David Michael who died in 1961.

Due to the current pandemic the family will not be holding viewing or funeral services at this time. Please visit his obituary page on the Hilton Funeral Home site www.hiltonfh.com. A celebration of life party will be held later in the year, once this crisis is contained.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
