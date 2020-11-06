1/
Teresa Bradfield
Teresa Ann "Terry" Bradfield, 66, of Frederick, Md., passed away, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. Born July 9, 1954 in Portland, Oregon she was the daughter of the late, Gordon J. and Lydia M. (Wagner) Goodwin. Terry had worked as a Nurse at Frederick Memorial Hospital and then served as a Frederick City Police Officer. She was a member of the AmVets Post 2, Ladies Auxiliary in Frederick. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Brian P. Bradfield; one son David Kim and wife,Antonia and two close and dear friends, Julaine and Tim Ayers. A private graveside service will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

Rest Haven Funeral Home, Hagerstown is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN
1601 PENNSYLVANIA AVE.
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 733-3575
