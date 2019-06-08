Teresa DiMarco Fyanes, 63, of Mount Airy Maryland died suddenly with her family by her side on June 7th 2019, at Carroll Hospital Center, Westminster. She was the beloved wife of Thomas L. Fyanes, her husband of 32 years.



Born on August 14, 1955 in Syracuse, New York she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Lou Ellen DiMarco.



Teresa moved to Washington, DC to attend Georgetown University where she received her Bachelor's Degree and later earned a Master's Degree from Western Maryland College. Teresa was an educator working with Carroll County and Frederick County Schools as well as Montgomery College in Germantown. She loved teaching and was an avid reader. Teresa spoke five languages. She enjoyed to travel with her husband, especially going on cruises. She loved and looked forward to family dinners.



Surviving in addition to her husband Thomas are children: Katherine Elizabeth Fyanes of Columbia, MD and David Thomas Fyanes of Mount Airy, MD; a brother Stephen DiMarco and wife Emily of Syracuse, NY; sister in-law Barbara DiMarco of Marcellus, NY and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by two brothers: Joseph and David DiMarco.



The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Monday, June 10, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 11, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge, MD 21791(Libertytown) with Rev. Charles Wible as Officiant. Interment will be private.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 8 to June 10, 2019