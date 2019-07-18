Home

Teresa L. Gilbert

Teresa L. Gilbert Obituary
Teresa. L. Gilbert "Nina", age 69, born September 9, 1949 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia Goddard Leisch; her son, Paul Gilbert Jr. and his wife Teresa K. Gilbert; and her grandchildren Julianne Joppy and her husband Dalontie Joppy, Jonathan Gilbert, as well as her nieces and nephews. And a special mention to her long time friend, Pam Kolb.

Teresa loved lighthouses, adventure, cooking, and being surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed putting smiles on others faces with her quick wit and spunky sense of humor.

She unconditionally helped those in need, with donating to many charities, such as , s, and Frederick County Animal Control.

She will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to , s and the Frederick County Animal Control Center.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 18 to July 19, 2019
