1/1
Teresa Marie VanStratum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Teresa Marie Van Stratum, 69, died on Thursday, October 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of Fred Van Stratum Born on November 26, 1950 in Washington, DC; she was the daughter of Frank and Maryrose Binney.

She worked as a Travel Agent with AAA. She was a member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Walkersville.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters Ann Wisniewski and husband Brian, Susan Leftwich and husband Jeremy, grandchildren, Matthew Wisniewski, and Jacob and Elisabeth Leftwich.

Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm on Wednesday, October 14 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E Church Street, Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9am on Thursday, Oct 15 from Saint Timothy's Catholic Church, 8651 Briggs Ford Rd, Walkersville 21793, with Msgr. Richard Murphy, as celebrant. Interment will be held at 1pm on Thursday at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Rocky Gap, officiated by Rev. Michael Leftwich.

Contributions can be made to Hospice of Frederick in loving memory of Teresa Van Stratum, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21702.

Covid Restrictions are in effect and all social distancing requirements are maintained.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved