Mrs. Teresa Marie Van Stratum, 69, died on Thursday, October 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of Fred Van Stratum Born on November 26, 1950 in Washington, DC; she was the daughter of Frank and Maryrose Binney.She worked as a Travel Agent with AAA. She was a member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Walkersville.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters Ann Wisniewski and husband Brian, Susan Leftwich and husband Jeremy, grandchildren, Matthew Wisniewski, and Jacob and Elisabeth Leftwich.Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9pm on Wednesday, October 14 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E Church Street, Frederick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9am on Thursday, Oct 15 from Saint Timothy's Catholic Church, 8651 Briggs Ford Rd, Walkersville 21793, with Msgr. Richard Murphy, as celebrant. Interment will be held at 1pm on Thursday at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Rocky Gap, officiated by Rev. Michael Leftwich.Contributions can be made to Hospice of Frederick in loving memory of Teresa Van Stratum, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD, 21702.Covid Restrictions are in effect and all social distancing requirements are maintained.