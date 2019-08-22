|
Terry Allen Burns, 62 From Damascus MD Passed from this life August 15th of 2019 At Wellsprings of Cascadia Nampa, Idaho.
Terry was born January 14th, 1957 he was the son of Shirley Smith and the late Walter Bernard Burns. Terry Graduated from Damascus High School the class of 1975. He spent much of his life in the Damascus area, but relocated to Nampa Idaho to be with his daughter Charlene and husband Brandon Ranger; Son Dwayne; and grandchildren Lucius, Lillyann, Treva, and Kathryn. In addition to his son, daughter, and grandkids Terry is survived by his Mother Shirley Smith of New Market, Md; Brothers Michael Burns and Rick Smith; Sister-in-Laws Elizabeth Burns and Anna Smith; and niece and nephews Christine Haddix, Gavin Burns, Tyler Burns, Madeline Burns, Alexis Smith, and Jessie Smith.
Terry was a hardworking man who cared deeply for his family and friends, but would also lend a hand to a stranger in need without any hesitation. Terry loved being outside, especially fishing for trout. And what better place to be trout fishing than Idaho. Terry also loved to watch Baseball and was an avid Orioles fan, able to inform you of players stats of the Washington Redskins. He was a Good Son, Father, Brother, Uncle, and Pop Pop
Terry passed away from cancer, his second fight with the disease. Terry's last act of charity was donating his body to MED Cure, a facility for Medical Science to hopefully help find a cure.
Terry you will be missed dearly by all. We love you Rest In Peace.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019