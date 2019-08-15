|
|
Ms. Terry Lynn Franklin ( Payne ), 54 of Hagerstown, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore , Maryland.
Born July 30, 1965 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Milton Payne and the late Maudella Payne.
Terry was employed at Frederick Memorial Hospital ( Sterile Processing Department ) for 16 years where she made many friends and touched so many lives. Terry graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School Class of 1983. She enjoyed spending time with her family including her dog Littlebit. She enjoyed being a big part of Juggalo Nation and watching the Dallas Cowboys.
She is survived by her son William C. Bloyer of Harrison, Maine, her father Milton F. Payne and stepmother Virginia of Greencastle, PA, brothers Milton E. Payne and wife Misti of Apollo Beach, Florida , Barry F. Payne and wife Linda of Emmitsburg, Maryland, her nieces Tiffany Moffitt and husband Todd of Emmitsburg, Maryland , Heather Payne and boyfriend Zack Kuhn of Thurmont, Maryland , Megan Taylor and husband Rodney of Lexington, South Carolina, nephews Nick Payne and wife Tessa of Chicago, Illinois, Joel Payne of Emmitsburg, Maryland and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Maudella Payne and Stepfather Raymond Droneburg.
Since Terry's wishes were to be cremated upon her passing the family will be having a memorial service at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date and time where she will be laid to rest beside her mother.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019