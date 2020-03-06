|
|
Terry W. McGaha passed away peacefully at Homewood at Crumland Farms in Frederick, MD on March 4, 2020. Born on July 4, 1939 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Terry was the eldest son of Ellsworth "Mac" and Mae McGaha and the grandson of Henry and Rosa McGaha. Terry grew up in Middletown, MD with his two younger brothers, David and Dennis McGaha, and later moved to Frederick, MD where he began training at the Jeannie Bussard Center. Shortly thereafter, Terry began working at Goodwill Industries International, embarking on a career that would span more than three decades. Terry was hardworking and dedicated member of the Goodwill family, receiving numerous awards from the organization, including Employee of the Year. When he retired after 33 years of service, he was the longest serving employee in his branch's history. Terry was also a lifelong member of Christ Reformed UCC in Middletown.
In his leisure time, Terry was an avid model car and train enthusiast, spending countless hours building and redesigning models. He is remembered as a true animal lover and spent time riding and caring for horses, including one of his own. In the 19m0's, Terry combined his love of horses with his design and engineering skills to build a life-sized horse to entertain his nieces and nephews. Terry had a kind and generous heart and a friendly and outgoing nature that made his well-liked by everyone he met.
Terry became one of the first residents of Homewood at Crumland Farms in April 2000 and was immediately embraced by the entire Homewood community. Over the years he made many friends at Homewood, both residents and staff alike, eventually earning the nickname "the mayor of Homewood". Terry was an active volunteer at Homewood, participating in many events and always contributing to the family atmosphere.
He is survived by his brother, David and sister-in-law, Yvonne of the Villages, FL and his brother, Dennis and brother-in-law Howard Strother, Jr. of Martinsburg, WV, as well as his nephews, Scott McGaha and Nathan McGaha, nieces, Georgia McGaha Simmons and Elizabeth McGaha O'Brien, and seven great-nieces and nephews. Terry also leaves behind his love of nearly 30 years, Diana.
Graveside services will be held at Christ Reformed Church Cemetery, 12 South Church Street, Middletown, MD. 21769 on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Terry's memory to the Homewood Benevolent Care Fund or Frederick County Hospice.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020