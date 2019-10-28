|
Thelma Ordell Forrest, 90, Myersville died Sunday October 27 at Greenfield Assisted Living in Hagerstown. She was the wife of the late Leslie F. Forrest Sr. and mother of the late Leslie F. Forrest Jr.
Born in Frederick on May 26, 1929 she was the first born of three daughters to the late Jacob and Nellie Wolfe Hildebrand. She graduated from Frederick High School class of 1947, met her husband at the Braddock Roller Rink and they married in 1949. Once married Thelma took the role of housewife and cared for their son Leslie Jr. at their home in Brunswick.
She returned to working outside the home in the 1970's as an employee of Frederick Memorial Hospital business office. She enjoyed vacations, crafts, birds, gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Martha Forrest of Myersville, two grandchildren Lance Forrest and Stephanie (Scott) Babin, two great-grandchildren Grant and Elaine Babin, two sisters Delores Hovermale of Frederick and Linda (Jerry) Fogle of Braddock Hgts.
Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Saturday November 2 from the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Rev. Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be made in the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Church of the Brethren, 3924 Brethren Church Rd., Myersville, MD 21773 , Greenfield Senior Living, 310 Cameo Drive , Hagerstown, MD 21740 or to Hospice of Washington Co., 747 Northern Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21740
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019