Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Pryor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma G. Shafer Pryor


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma G. Shafer Pryor Obituary
Thelma G. Shafer Pryor, 93, of Frederick, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. Born on October 16, 1926, at High Knob Farm, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Elsworth Luther Daniel Rice and Mildred Myrtle (Masser) Rice.

Mrs. Pryor was a graduate of Frederick High School and graduated from Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1946. Thelma retired from Frederick Memorial Hospital as a nurse in 1975. Throughout the years, she helped, when needed, at her family's restaurant, Dan-Dee Country Inn and Restaurant.

Thelma was a longtime member of Parkway Church of God, later becoming Parkway Community Church. In her later years, she was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Mrs. Pryor was a strong woman of faith, who prayed for many.

She is survived by son, Melvin Daniel Shafer and his wife Debbie; a grandson, Ethan D .Shafer; a granddaughter, Aimee L. Shafer of Asheville; a step-son, Thomas Pryor and his wife Connie; and a step-daughter Charlotte Burhman as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Pryor was preceded in death by her two husbands: George C. Shafer and Glen M. Pryor as well as a step-daughter, Margaret Stringer.

A celebration of Thelma's life journey will take place on Sunday, March 15 at 2:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Rev. Lerry Fogle will officiate. Interment will be at Utica Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 9664 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -