Thelma Louise West

Thelma Louise West Obituary
Thelma Louise West, 91, of Frederick, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the loving wife of Gerald (Jerry) West, her high school sweetheart whom she married in 1946. Born in Nokesville, Virginia, and raised in Washington, D.C., she was the devoted daughter of the late Paul and Fern Garber. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children; Sandra and John Powell, Stephen and wife Judy, and Paul and wife Denise. Grandchildren; John, Jacob, and Jason Powell, William West, and Jennifer Brown. And 13 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are private. To see the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
