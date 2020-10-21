1/
Theodore Marshall Jr.
Theodore R. Marshall Jr. (1938 - 2020)

Mr. Theodore R. Marshall Jr. (Ted), 82 of Woodsboro, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was the Husband of Lynn K. Marshall for 55 years. He was the Father of Robert S. Marshall (wife Lorraine), Michael D. Marshall, and Michelle R. Marshall. He was the proud Grandfather of Katherine Marshall, Jennifer Kordell (husband Jon), Ann Marshall, Christine Marshall, Ashley Payne (husband Randy), Hut Smith, Ashley Unger (husband Dan), Rachel Rolling (husband Chris), and the Great Grandfather of Nichole Payne and Madeline Wolf. Ted is preceded in death by parents Theodore R. Marshall Sr. and Verona Marshall, sisters Darlene George (husband Luther) and Barbara Brubaker (husband Jack). He is survived by brother Vernon Marshall (wife Elaine); sisters Joann Wiles (late husband George), Judy Wooldridge and Mary Hevner (husband Jerry); and by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ted retired from a distinguished career as a teacher and coach in the Montgomery County Public schools where he had a positive influence on countless lives. Ted and Lynn loved to travel, spend time with their children, grandchildren and friends, and work on the family farm. Ted's positive outlook on life was infectious and his devotion to caring for Lynn in the past many years exemplified his incredible character.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, feel free to send a kind note to Lynn Marshall at Somerford House and Place, 2100 Whittier Drive, Frederick, MD, or send donations to the Children's Hospital Cancer Research Center.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
